Guwahati: Chief Minister of Assam and top BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma has been ranked as the 17th most powerful Indian by the Indian Express-100 (IE-100) 2023.

The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma who is known to be one of the top political leaders in entire Northeastern India reached the 17th rank from 32 as per the latest ranking.

Sarma who took charge as Chief Minister in 2021 was ranked 56th in 2019 while he was the finance minister of Assam.

His ranking reaching the 17th place is seen as a matter of pride for the Assamese as very few politicians from Assam or the region see much importance at the national level.

It may further be mentioned that while the list has 100 names, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the number 1 position. At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in the second position.

Along with them, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in the third position while Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was ranked fourth and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the fifth position.

Apart from Himanta Biswa Sarma, no other Assamese was in the top 20 list.

Congress leader and ex-MP Rahul Gandhi is in the 15th position on the list.