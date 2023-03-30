Guwahati: After former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh Paul was granted bail, Raijor Dal leader and legislator Akhil Gogoi on Thursday claimed that Paul was rewarded with the release by the government as he did not name anyone from the BJP.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi said that Rakesh Paul had broken a system with the APSC scam and hence he was not supposed to be released until the case came to a conclusion. “However, it can be seen that he was released only because he never named some of the top politicians and especially the ones in the BJP”, he added.

Gogoi claimed that release from jail was a reward to Paul.

He alleged that some of the politicians involved in the scam are now top leaders of the BJP.

Also Read: Assam to announce appointments to 42,000 posts across various state departments

Akhil also claimed that the investigation of the APSC scam is also not progressing adding that the officials that were prosecuted will soon get their jobs back with their full salaries.

Gogoi further said that Rakesh Paul had a big smile wearing a gamosa while coming out of the jail. “This was an insult to the people of the state”, he added.

Former chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Rakesh Paul, on Tuesday (March 28), walked out of jail.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Second round of border talks with Assam by May, says CM Sangma

After walking out of Guwahati central jail in Assam, former APSC chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul expressed happiness.

Paul was arrested by the Assam police in November 2016 and was in jail since then.

On March 24, the Gauhati high court had granted bail to Rakesh Paul, the former chairman of APSC.

Paul was arrested by the Assam police in connection with the infamous APSC cash-for-job scam.

Also read: Northeast | Assam has border issues with Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya & Mizoram: Centre

The Gauhati high court granted bail to ex-APSC chairman Rakesh Paul in a case registered at the Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati, Assam.

Paul already secured bail in four other cases related to the APSC cash-for-job scam in Assam.

The APSC cash-for-job scam is one of the biggest corruption scandals to have hit Assam in recent years.

The enforcement directorate (ED) slapped criminal charges against Paul on the basis of an Assam police FIR that alleged irregularities related to the recruitment of candidates in Assam government services through the examination conducted by the APSC.