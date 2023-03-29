GUWAHATI: The Assam government will soon announce appointment to 42,000 posts in different state departments.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (March 29).

“We shall soon announce appointments to 42,000 posts across various departments,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM made this announcement after chairing a meeting of Grade III & IV recruitment commission.

CM Sarma said that appointment to 42,000 posts across various departments under the Assam government is “in line with our promise of creating 1 lakh jobs”.

Earlier on March 14, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog had stated that at least 40,000 appointments are likely to be made in the month of May.

“The process to appoint one lakh unemployed people has begun. Once the recruitment process is over, appointments will be given in a phased manner,” the Assam finance minister had said.