GUWAHATI: The special NIA court in Guwahati on Thursday, reopened a case against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi in connection with the 2020 anti-CAA protests in the state.

The case against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi over the violent 2020 anti-CAA protests in the state was repoened following a directive of the Gauhati high court.

However, the Supreme Court had granted Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi protection from arrests till February 24 in connection with the case related to the anti-CAA stir and suspected Maoist links.

Considering the Supreme Court ruling, special NIA judge Pranjal Das deferred the hearing and listed the case on February 28.

On February 9, the Gauhati high court allowed the NIA to frame charges against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi and three others in the case.

Its order had come following an appeal by the NIA in the high court challenging the order of the special NIA court giving clean chit to Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi and three others.

The other three accused were Dhaijya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal and Manash Konwar.