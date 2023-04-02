Guwahati: Police have busted a flesh trade racket running at a rented house at Bokakhat in upper Assam’s Golaghat district and arrested a man.

The racket was unearthed following a raid by a team of police.

Based on a complaint filed by locals at Bokakhat police station, a team of police on Saturday raided the house and rescued three women allegedly involved in the sex trade.

Locals claimed they caught a man in the house in a compromising position with a girl and informed the police.

The women, however, denied their involvement in the flesh trade.

“We have picked up a married woman, two girls and a man from the rented house after locals lodged a complaint with us that a prostitution racket was being run there. Some packets of condoms, cigarettes and liquor bottles were found during the raid in the house,” said a police official.

Further investigation of the case is in progress, he said.