IMPHAL: A flesh trade racket was busted and four Manipuri widows have been rescued after a raid launched by Civil Social Organizations at a restaurant near Manipur University.

This was stated by L Memchoubi, the president of Poirei Leimarol Apunba Meira Paibi Manipur (Women’s Vigilante group of Manipur) while talking to media in Imphal on Tuesday.

After getting specific information that a restaurant was being used as a brothel and the shady business was carried on even late at night, the raid was carried out at the Meitei Lamkhai, Langthabal Kunja about 8 km from Imphal on Tuesday.

Four widows including the owner of the restaurant were detained.

The restaurant was operated by one widow namely Pukhrimayum Ongbi Ashalata alias Shanti (55), L Memchoubi, the president said.

After the raid, Memchoubi said restaurant owner Shanti confessed to having started the flesh trade after her husband (Sanayaima) died four months ago.

Many youths and students have visited the premises as customers.

The president of the women vigilante said that all detained including Shanti are between the age of 35 and 55 years.

They are all widows. During the operation, empty bottles of alcohol and unused condoms were found at the location.

The president further stated that from their interrogation, it was established that Rs 1,000 was charged for one room.

There are six rooms in the restaurant.

Asked about the operation, the president said that after giving proper counseling all the widows were released on the condition that they would not repeat such immoral activities in the future.

The operation of the restaurant has been banned for good, the president added.

The racket was busted by volunteers of the of Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur, All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF), Singjamei to Lilong Apunba Meira Paibi Lup, All Manipur Women Volunteer Organization, Manipur Keithel Phambi Apunba Lup.