Manipur Jobs : Manipur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology (DST-SERB), New Delhi, GOI funded major research project “Study of the nutraceutical potential of Hydrous indicus and Gryllotalpa orientalis: two widely consumed edible insects of Manipur, a North Eastern State of India”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) First Class M.Sc. in Zoology/Life Sciences from UGC recognized University/Institute

b) Candidate must have valid CSIR-UGC-NET or Valid Gate Score

Also Read : Assam : Top 5 insta-worthy or Instgrammable cafes of Guwahati

Salary : Rs. 31000/-(fixed) per month for the first 2 years & Rs. 35000/- per month for the third year. Candidates without NET/GATE may also apply and they may be appointed as Project Associate with a fellowship of Rs. 25000/- per month in case if suitable NET/GATE candidates are not found.

How to apply : Candidates may submit soft copies of the application in plain paper along with the supporting documents including complete CV (Format for CV is provided in the Annexure-I), relevant experiences certificates, mark sheets and testimonials etc. so as to reach the Email ID kbsingh@manipuruniv.ac.in on or before 4th April, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Chaitra Navratri 2023 : 9 powerful baby boy names inspired by Maa Durga or Goddess Durga