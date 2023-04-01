Guwahati: A team of Indian Army jawans was struck by a massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.

The landslide brought with it 6-7 feet debris including mud, rocks and trees.

Though other Army jawans managed to escape, Subedar AS Dhagale got trapped in the debris.

The Army soon launched a search operation to rescue the missing jawan but efforts by several soldiers yielded no results.

Also read: Northeast | Assam has border issues with Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya & Mizoram: Centre

Operations to locate the missing jawan resumed the next morning with hundreds of soldiers putting relentless efforts to locate their colleague; still, Subedar Dhagale could not be located.

The search operations continued till Friday but yielded no results.

Operation resumed on Saturday morning using specialized equipment.

After several hours of search, the mortal remains of Subedar AS Dhagale could be retrieved from the debris.

The mortal remains of Subedar AS Dhagale were later moved to the Tawang district hospital.

Subedar AS Dhagale was a native of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

A wreath laying ceremony has been organized on Sunday at the Tawang helipad to pay tribute to the soldier.

His mortal remains will be flown to his hometown later in the day where his last rites will be performed.