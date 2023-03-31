GUWAHATI: Assam celebrated Chatra Diwas on Friday (March 31), as chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the state in paying rich tributes to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma on his 67th birth anniversary.

At a central programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while paying rich tributes to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma honoured his rich legacy and appealed to students to learn at least one ethnic language as a mark respect to the great soul.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bodofa Upendranath Brahma throughout his life contributed to the socio-economic and cultural empowerment of the people.

Therefore, on the occasion of Chatra Diwas commemorating his birthday, the Assam chief minister announced several measures and rolled them out for the empowerment of students in the state.

As a part of the welfare measures, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a scheme where 3.4 lakh students of higher secondary and degree will be given Rs 1459 each for buying books.

Moreover, 16,763 students will get Rs 7157 each to pay mess bills.

Every post-graduate (PG) girl student will be entitled to Rs 10,000 each annually and special benefits like minority scholarship to the tune of Rs 2000 and Rs 4000 will be given to every girl student for pursuing higher secondary and degree courses respectively.

The Assam chief minister also started the process of distributing tablets to 51,858 schools to enable them to maintain students’ data digitally.

He also disbursed funds to the tune of Rs 50,000 under Abhinandan scheme as government subsidy to the students who are pursuing higher education by taking educational loans.

Further, for making education free in colleges, the Assam chief minister announced financial aids to 337 colleges.

The Assam chief minister said that deeply guided by democratic spirit, Bodofa Upendranath Brahma propagated his principles of “live and let live” and “we must stand for the survival of mankind of the world”.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bodofa’s thought and philosophy are still active and fresh like flowing rivers.

He also opined that every person of Assam should be aware of the value of works rendered by Upendranath Brahma as the former President of ABSU.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the announcements and disbursing of government aids to the accounts of the beneficiary students through DBT will help the government to revolutionise DBT process and get rid of the involvement of any third person.

He also said that the government has extended its helping hands to lend self-reliance to every family which according to him will strengthen the edifice of Atmanirbhar Assam.