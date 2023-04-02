Guwahati: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) professor Shambhu Nath Singh has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University in Assam.

Singh’s name was cleared by the President of India from a panel of four forwarded to him by the Union Education ministry.

Earlier, Singh served as the Vice Chancellor of Patna University. According to the IGNOU website, Singh served as director and professor at the School of Journalism and New Media Studies (SOJNMS) of the university.

Singh has been Visiting Professor at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, International Media Institute, Gurgaon, and a Senior Professor at Jagran Institute of Management & Mass Communication, NOIDA.

He is Visitor’s Nominee to Dr Hari Singh Gaur University, Sagar, M.P., Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad (both Central universities) and Chancellor’s Nominee to Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, and Lucknow University, Lucknow, UP (Both State universities).

He was the Chairman of the Draft Statute Committee for Promotion and Appointments in Universities in Bihar.

Singh is also associated with various central and state universities as a member of the Board of Studies, Curriculum Committee, Finance Committee and Selection Committees.