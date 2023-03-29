Guwahati: Tezpur University, a central university in India has announced admission to BTech, PG courses, MTech and PhD programmes for the academic year of 2023-24.

The University will hold an entrance examination known as the Tezpur University Entrance Examinations (TUEE) for admission into various PhD, Post Graduate (PG) and B.Tech programmes for the academic session 2023-24.

It is to be noted that the university offers a wide range of PhD, Postgraduate (PG) and PG Diploma programmes across various disciplines under the schools of Engineering, Sciences, Management and Humanities and Social Sciences.

Moreover, 23 examination centres have been set up for the examination across major cities in India. The examination will be OMR based/ OMR cum descriptive type examinations.

Admission to PhD programmes is available for 27 disciplines of subjects including Applied Sciences (Chemistry), Linguistics and Language Technology, Applied Sciences (Mathematics), Mass Communication and Journalism, Applied Sciences (Physics), Social work, Civil Engineering, Sociology, Computer Science and Engineering, Business Administration, Electrical Engineering, Commerce, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Chemical Science, Energy, Environmental Science, Food Engineering and Technology, Mathematical Sciences, Mechanical Engineering, Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Cultural Studies, Physics, Education, Women Studies, English and Hindi.Also, the PG courses available for admission are MA, MSc, LLM, MTTM, MCA and M.Com.