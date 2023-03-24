Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the ICMR sponsored research project entitled “Identification of lipid-induced monokine(s) and its role on adipocyte dysfunction and insulin resistance” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Suman Dasgupta, Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Post Graduate Degree in any discipline of Life Sciences/ other relevant subjects. Scholars selected through a process described through any of the following:

a) Scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Tests- CSIR/UGC NET including lecturership (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

b) The selection process through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Government Department and their agencies such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER etc.

Also Read : Assam : Top 5 insta-worthy or Instgrammable cafes of Guwahati

Desirable: Technical experience in cell culture and molecular biology techniques will be preferred.

Fellowship: 31,000 (Rupees thirty one thousand) only plus HRA 9% as admissible per month for first two years and Rs. 35,000/- (Rupees thirty five thousand) only plus HRA 9% as admissible per month for the third year according to terms and conditions as per the ICMR, Govt. of India.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held at 10.00 A.M. on 18th April, 2023 in the Committee Room of Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (MBBT), Tezpur University

Also Read : Chaitra Navratri 2023 : 9 powerful baby boy names inspired by Maa Durga or Goddess Durga

How to apply : Candidates may send their advance copy of their applications in the prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with latest Curriculum Vitae (CV) to Dr. Suman Dasgupta, Principal Investigator via e-mail: suman@tezu.ac.in latest by 30th March, 2023 with e-mail subject as “Application for the post of JRF in ICMR funded project” and/or may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, certificate of NET/GATE or similar examinations, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials, a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV), application in prescribed format (Annexure-I) and two recent passport size photographs on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here