CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader from Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be released from jail on Saturday (April 1).

Navjot Singh Sidhu is currently serving his prison term in Patiala central jail in a 1988 road rage case.

A tweet posted from his official Twitter handle on Friday (March 31) afternoon read: “This is to inform everyone that Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from Patiala Jail tomorrow. (As informed by the concerned authorities).”

Sidhu was imprisoned on May 20 last year after surrendering before a local court.

The 59-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case.

Sidhu was sentenced to a year of “rigorous imprisonment” by the Supreme Court last year.

A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the 34-year-old road rage incident.

The case had involved Navjot Singh Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu.