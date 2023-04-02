GUWAHATI: The BJP has been going all out in its efforts to keep the AAP and TMC under pressure.

This was stated by MLA of Sivasagar constituency in Assam – Akhil Gogoi on Sunday (April 2).

MLA of Sivasagar constituency in Assam – Akhil Gogoi said that the BJP is ‘scared’ of the idea of a united opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“BJP is trying to keep AAP (Aam Aadmi Party), TMC (Trinamool Congress) under pressure to keep the idea of a united opposition at bay,” said Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi.

This statement of Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi came on the eve of Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s Assam visit on Sunday (April 02).

“We welcome Arvind Kejriwal to Assam,” said Akhil Gogoi.

It may be mentioned here that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann addressed a massive rally at the Sonaram field in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday (April 02).

“Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should learn about Assamese culture,” said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a rally in Guwahati.

Launching a scatting attack on Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Delhi CM stated that the Assam chief minister “has a lot to learn from the Assamese people”.

“People of Assam are very nice. They believe in Atithi Devo Bhava. They don’t threaten guests like Himanta Biswa Sarma,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

It may be mentioned here that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had, earlier, dared ‘coward’ Arvind Kejriwal to accuse him of being corrupt during the Delhi chief minister’s Assam tour.