SILCHAR: National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Silchar in Assam has been rocked by a sensational incident of ragging.

This incident of ragging at NIT-Silchar in Assam was reported on Sunday (April 02).

According to reports, a NIT-Silchar student was hospitalised after being brutally assaulted by seniors in the name of ragging.

The victim student has been identified as Siddhant Pathya, a fourth-semester student of computer science department of NIT-Silchar in Assam.

Pathya was subjected to assault as he had filed an FIR against some seniors at the Ghungoor police outpost in Assam last month.

The victim student informed that the seniors had physically assaulted him and even broke bottles on his head.

The mother of the victim student has, in fact, urged Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into the matter.