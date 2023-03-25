Guwahati: Flybig airlines will operate flights on Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati routes in Assam on a daily basis.

The Assam government on Saturday inked an MoU with Flybig in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Dispur in Guwahati.

Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) MD Kumar Padma Pani Bora on behalf of State government and Director Sanjay Natavarlal Mandavia for Flybig signed the agreement to operate flights between Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati routes on a daily basis.

The flight operations will be started in line with the UDAN scheme of the Centre, as the State government will be operating the flights under viability gap funding.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that the MoU with the Flybig under which a number of daily flight services will be enhanced will add a new height to intra-state air connectivity.

The services will give assured connectivity and assured price as the agreement has decided to keep a tab on the pricing as the maximum price has been fixed at Rs. 4000.

The new services will add new momentum to Mohanbari airport at Dibrugarh and Kumbhirgram Airport at Silchar.

The Chief Minister said that the State government is studying the feasibility to replicate the same services in Jorhat, Tezpur etc.

Dr Sarma also said that it was one of the budget proposals of the State government, as he felt happy to have fulfilled the proposal.

He thanked Flybig and ATDC for coming forward to facilitate air services in Non-UDAN routes.