ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh won 20 medals, including 10 gold medals, to secure the overall runner-up position in the North East Judo Championship ISS-Sangai Cup.

The tournament was held at the SAI North East Regional Centre in Takyelpat in Manipur.

Buko Meto, Kipa Chingpa, Timso Pul, Tana Karbia and Taba Titung won a gold medal each in the sub-junior boys’ 12 years to 15 years category, while Khangkang Kongkang and Najen Hamnyu won a silver medal and a bronze medal, respectively, in this event.

In the cadet boys’ 15 years to 18 years category, Tang Tada, Kentu Lap and Tersu Tali won a gold medal each in their respective weight categories.

Bomham Tangha secured a bronze medal in this category.

In the cadet girls’ 15 years to 18 years category, Pomen Teppa and Kabi Doyom won a gold medal each in their weight categories.

Tagru Simon won a silver medal in the cadet boys’ 18 years to 21 years category, while Wangdong Lowang and Khomdan Wanghop secured a bronze medal each in this category.

Gegul Goi won a silver medal in the junior girls’ 18 years to 21 years category.

In the sub-junior girls’ 12 years to 15 years category, Reshma Thasusow, Tunu Gamlin and Pona Jenchan secured a bronze medal each in their respective weight categories.

Arunachal’s men’s and women’s team, comprising Nang Nishani Khen, Pona Jenchan, Ngoinem Bo, Wangdong Lowang, Kentu Lap and Tersu Tali won a silver medal in the mixed team fight.

The judo team was led by Sudhir Kr Shaw as team coach and Nikja Tadu as manager.

The Arunachal Judo Association has congratulated all the medal winners for their brilliant performance in the highly competitive event.