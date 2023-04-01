Guwahati: IIT Guwahati‘s annual techno-management fest, Techniche, is back with its silver jubilee edition with a half marathon scheduled for April 9 from Nehru Park in Guwahati, Assam.

Packed with numerous events, competitions, workshops, and initiatives, IIT Guwahati Techniche is an initiative by the student team. Like every year, IIT-G, Techniche is organizing the Guwahati Half Marathon on April 9 as a prelude to the annual fest.

Announcing this year’s Guwahati Half Marathon at a press conference, the Techniche 2023 team highlighted the theme for the half marathon.

This year, the theme of the Guwahati Half Marathon will be “Run for Zero Hunger” and raise awareness for zero hunger. The half marathon will start at 5:15 am from Nehru Stadium, Guwahati, on April 9, while the 6km run will start at 6:00 am.

The Guwahati Half Marathon with the theme “Run for Zero Hunger”, in its essence, tries to raise awareness to combat hunger and malnutrition in the region.

The theme is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2, which aims to end hunger, achieve food security, and improve nutrition worldwide.

The event will also provide a platform for participants to support the cause and make a positive impact in their communities.

Post the Guwahati Half Marathon, Team Techniche will conduct a nutrition drive in which one person in need will be fed for every runner participating.

“We at ASICS are delighted to associate with the Guwahati Half Marathon by Techniche, IIT Guwahati, as it reflects our passion for promoting sports and a healthy lifestyle. We strongly believe in the power of movement to uplift both body and mind and opening our first-ever exclusive store in the city is the first steppingstone towards building a stronger relationship with the people of Guwahati who are always known to be sports and fashion enthusiasts”, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director – ASICS India and South Asia – Title Sponsor of GHM 2023.

Parth Rathod, Convener, Techniche 2023, “Techniche has always been a platform for innovation, and the Guwahati Half Marathon is no exception. This event is a celebration of fitness, perseverance, and human potential, and is a testament to the spirit of Techniche.”

He added, “By incorporating the theme of ‘Run for Zero Hunger’, the event takes on a social dimension, encouraging participants to not only push their physical limits but also raise awareness about the issue of hunger in our society. We are confident it will inspire more people to take up running and contribute to the cause of zero hunger.”

“We believe that technology and management have the power to positively impact society, and through this event, we are taking a step toward that vision. We look forward to hosting participants from all over India to Guwahati and Techniche”, he added.