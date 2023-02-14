Alcheringa is the annual cultural festival of the renowned institute of our country-the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati. This premium institute celebrates the annual function of Alcheringa every year with great enthusiasm and joy.

This year, it was held from the 2nd to the 5th of February. It all started in the year 1996 by a group of students of IIT, since then it is celebrated with pride every year inviting many celebrities and masters of their field to be honoured guests and judge various events and also come and entertain everyone.

One of the leading male models from our country, Karan Oberoi, was invited this year to be the judge and grace their very well-known fashion event- Haute Couture. Oberoi is one of the top male models in the country today who has worked with many established brands such as Royal Enfield bikes, Isuzu automobile brand etc and has walked the ramp for well-known fashion designers such as Rohit Bal, Rajesh Pratap Singh and many others, he is often tagged with a label of fashion and fitness model.

Recently, Oberoi was seen in Zee music video, which received over 10 million views in the past 3 months. Model Karan Oberoi was a top-five finalist in Mr India International and was awarded the title of Mr Best physique. He has also been named as top fitness model title by Hindustan Times and won the Youth Icon Model award at the Global Leadership Awards.

The crowd at IIT Guwahati was left in awe by Oberoi’s presence. Fashion Colleges from across the country participated in the contest, and Oberoi awarded one of the girls from North East India College as the ‘Best model’. Students were seen taking selfies with Oberoi, as they dream of becoming models just like him.

Karan is not only famous among the youth for his physique and style, moreover, he is also the most-followed male model from India on Instagram. With his impressive track record and charismatic presence, he left a lasting impression on the crowd at Alcheringa.