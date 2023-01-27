Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati researchers are identifying key action steps and research priorities to contribute towards Green Growth and Sustainable Development.

The rapid depletion of fossil fuels, anthropogenic emissions and ever-increasing energy consumption have triggered an increasing interest in the future energy system based on renewable resources.

The use of abundant and readily-available feedstock and energy storage that do not contribute to carbon footprint are two global challenges that have caught the attention of researchers worldwide.

Aligning with the priorities of the G20 Summit being hosted by India in 2023, IIT Guwahati is working towards developing affordable, high-performance and environment-friendly energy storage and production systems that are also sustainable. This will be the institute’s major contribution in building a sustainable future.

Highlighting the need for research on sustainability, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati said, “The development of inexpensive, high-performance, sustainable, and environmentally friendly energy storage and production systems is of utmost importance in the current scenario where energy demand is ever-increasing.”

In this context, multiple efforts are underway at IIT Guwahati towards achieving the Sustainable Goals of Green Hydrogen Generation and Carbon Dioxide Sequestration.

Development of photocatalysts to convert solar energy to Green Hydrogen. Dr. Nageswara Rao Peela, Associate Professor, IIT Guwahati, along with his research team has developed photocatalysts that can convert solar energy to Hydrogen by using an artificial photosynthetic system (by mimicking nature).

The research team has successfully developed a corrugated optofluidic device for photocatalytic water-splitting to generate hydrogen and oxygen from solar energy at a larger scale.