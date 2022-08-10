ITANAGAR: The never-ending wait for inauguration of the newly constructed Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh continues.

The inauguration of the Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh has been postponed till October.

This was informed by Arunachal Pradesh minister Nakap Nalo on Wednesday.

The Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh was supposed to be inaugurated on August 15 on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

“The scheduled inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar has been postponed to the month of October 2022 due to non-receipt of flight schedule from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA),” Arunachal Pradesh minister Nakap Nalo informed.

However, the Arunachal minister stated that construction of all necessary infrastructures at the Donyi Polo airport have been completed.

“All the major civil constructions like the runway, air traffic control (ATC) tower, (interim) terminal building, etc are complete. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has already organized various regulatory authority inspections and has successfully conducted flight calibrations and test landing of aircraft last month. Donyi Polo Airport is all set for inauguration,” the Arunachal minister added.

“It is learnt that the flight schedules are prepared in the month of October by DGCA. So, we have to wait for it till October. After inclusion of our airport in flight schedule then we can go for inauguration of the Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar,” he said.

Recently, the Arunachal Pradesh government had approved the naming of the Hollongi greenfield airport near Itanagar as “Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar”.

The airport is built in an area covering 685 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 660 crore.

The Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh can accommodate up to 300 passengers during peak hours with eight check-in counters.

The airport is suitable for the operations of Airbus-320 type of aircraft.