DIBRUGARH: In the run-up to the Independence Day celebration, suspected militants belonging to proscribed outfits NSCN (K) and ULFA (I) attacked a camp of Assam Rifles at Pangsau Pass along the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Tuesday morning.

There is no confirmed report of any casualties in the militants’ attack, but some reports claimed that one Assam Rifles jawan was killed in the attack.

Sources said, a joint team of NSCN (K) and ULFA (I) with heavy weapons attacked the newly built Assam Rifles camp located at Pangsau Pass on Tuesday morning at around 4.

In retaliation, the Assam Rifles fired on them and a gunfight broke out between them but no causalities have been reported, said a source.

Confirming the incident Changlang Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo said firing was reported from the Pangsau Pass area this morning.

“It is immediately not known which insurgent groups were involved in the attack,” SP Gambo said.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a massive operation along the Indo-Myanmar border in Changlang district.

Recently, Assam Rifles have carried out massive operations against the insurgent groups in Tirap, Longding and Changlang regions of Arunachal Pradesh and managed to nab several NSCN cadres.

Pangsau Pass area is one of the remotest areas in Arunachal Pradesh and shares boundary with Myanmar.

Most of the insurgent groups of the Northeast have set up their camps in the jungles of Myanmar and sneak into Arunachal Pradesh through jungle routes.