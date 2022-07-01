TINSUKIA: An ULFA (I) militant was killed during an encounter with a joint police and army team on Friday at Kakopathar in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The slain ULFA (I) rebel has been identified as Gyan Asom, police said.

He died following a fierce gunbattle between a six-member team of ULFA (I) rebels and personnel of the Indian Army at Kakopathar.

Slain ULFA (I) cadre Gyan Asom

The security forces launched an operation acting on specific input that a six-member ULFA (I) team was taking shelter in a house at Dapather Majgaon village under Kakopathar police station in the district.

The ULFA-I team was led by the dreaded commander of the banned outfit Rupom Asom. The ULFA (I) team also comprised Rinku Asom, Mriganka Asom and Uday Asom besides Gyan Asom.

Encounter site

According to reports, the security team came under heavy fire as soon as they approached the house. The ULFA (I) team also lobbed two grenades targeting the security forces.

The Indian Army personnel, reportedly retaliated, in which ULFA (I) cadre Gyan Asom was killed.

Also read: Assam: TADA court acquits former NDFB chairman Ranjan Daimary in 1992 Udalguri massacre case

Moreover, another ULFA-I cadre, identified as Rinku Asom has sustained a bullet injury.

Before fleeing the encounter spot, the surviving ULFA (I) rebels left behind two bags containing grenades.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)