GUWAHATI: A TADA Court in Guwahati, Assam has acquitted founder chairman of now disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) – Ranjan Daimary and another accused in the case relating to massacre of six persons in Udalguri in 1992.

According to reports, the case (17/1992) was registered on the basis of an FIR lodged at the Udalguri police station in Assam in 1992 by one Chabilal Sharma, who had alleged that indiscriminate firing by militants had killed five persons on the spot and grievously injured another person.

The injured person also later died.

Subsequently, a charge sheet was filed against Ranjan Daimary and others by the police.

Daimary was arrested in a separate case in 2010 and was shown arrested in the massacre case in 2011.

While Daimary and one Dhamakanta Bodo have been facing trial in the case, many other accused in the case have either died or are evading arrest.

Presently, Ranjan Daimary and nine others are serving life sentence in connection with the 2008 Assam serial blast case that claimed 88 lives.