Silchar town in Cachar district of Assam has been the worst flood-affected part in the state.

Silchar town in Cachar district of Assam continues to reel under flood water for the 11th consecutive day.

Residents of Silchar town in Cachar district of Assam have been facing shortage of basic commodities, including water, due to the floods.

At a time of despair, a professor of Tripura University has come to the rescue of the residents of Silchar town in Cachar district of Assam.

Also read: Assam floods: Situation remains grim, death toll mounts to 159

An innovation by Tripura University professor Harjeet Nath has ensured potable water for the residents of Silchar town in Cachar district of Assam.

Nath developed a “portable water purifier” in 2019, which he now has used to provide over 250 litres of drinking water to flood affected residents of Silchar town in Cachar district of Assam.

Harjeet Nath is an assistant professor at the department of chemical and polymer engineering in Tripura University.

Notably, Tripura University, a central varsity, dispatched a six-member team to Silchar in Assam with flood relief materials like food, medicines and also water purifier machines.