The flood situation in Assam continues to be grim.

The number of people, who died due to floods and landslides in Assam, rose to 159.

Eight more people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides, ASDMA informed.

The new deaths have been reported from: Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Biswanath, Dhemaji and Morigaon districts of Assam.

On the other hand, Cachar district in Assam continues to be still affected by floods.

Silchar town in Cachar district of Assam continues to reel under water.

Nearly 30 lakh people are still affected in 25 districts of Assam due to floods.

Major rivers in assam like the Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara are flowing above the danger level mark.

On Thursday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a virtual conference with the deputy commissioners of the flood-affected districts.

The Assam CM directed the deputy commissioners of the flood affected districts to pay Rs 3800 to each family staying in relief camps.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 2608 villages under 75 revenue circles have been affected across the state.

Meanwhile, over 3 lakh people are taking shelter in 551 relief camps across Assam.