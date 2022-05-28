Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sent a show-cause notice to Tea Tribes and Employment minister Sanjay Kishan for tendering an apology to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah.

Chief Minister Sarma asked Minister Sanjay Kishan to respond as to why he had apologized to the ULFA (I) chief.

Minister Sanjoy Kishan publicly apologised to on May 15 hours after the outfit gave him a 24-hour ultimatum to apologise for allegedly calling its chief Paresh Baruah a liar.



“Our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to create an atmosphere to bring ULFA (I) to the negotiating table to establish peace in Assam. And I don’t want that atmosphere to be disturbed. I just talked about some youths joining ULFA and if my comment hit the sentiment of Paresh Baruah in any way, I seek apology for that,” Kishan had said.

ULFA (I) warned that Kishan would be “boycotted” from public functions in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh district, if he fails to apologise within 24 hours.



Kishan had reportedly said that ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah was lying that Biju Gogoi, a cadre of the outfit had committed suicide in its camp in February this year.