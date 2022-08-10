North Lakhimpur: Six hybrid cows were brutally stabbed with sharp weapons at a dairy farm near the inter-state boundary with Arunachal Pradesh in the Lakhimpur district.

The incident took place at the dairy farm of Bijay Bhuyan in Pathali Pahar on the Assam-Arunachal border in the Lakhimpur district. Bhyuan found that the entire cow shed of his farm was under a pool of blood on Tuesday morning and then found two of his heifers dead.

Bhuyan told the media that the condition of the remaining four cows was very critical and had bleak chances of survival as their injuries were very grave.

It is not clear who is responsible for the attack, but it has been alleged that the people involved are from “across the border”.

Continued boundary disputes and regular skirmishes have been attributed to the reason behind the attack.