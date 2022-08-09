SHILLONG: The second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya would be held after the Independence Day celebrations.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

“On August 7 Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and I had a meeting and we decided to hold the first meeting of second phase of border talks after Independence Day,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

However, the Meghalaya chief minister informed that an exact date for the meeting is yet to be decided.

The second phase of the border discussions between Assam and Meghalaya would be held to sort out disputes in the remaining six areas of differences.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, on Tuesday, “met with the representatives of Raid Nongtung under which 18 villages will be taken up in Phase 2 of the Assam-Meghalaya Border Talks.”

Also read: Meghalaya police issues alert on ‘sextortion scams and crimes’

On March 29, Assam and Meghalaya signed a historic agreement to resolve border disputes in at least six out of 12 areas of difference.

The agreement was signed between the chief minister of Assam and Meghalaya – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma respectively to resolve the 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between the two states.