SHILLONG: The Meghalaya police, on Tuesday, issued an alert regarding “sextortion scams and crimes”.

The Meghalaya police has warned the people of the state from sharing personal and intimate images with anyone.

“Sharing any personal and intimate images with anyone can be dangerous,” Meghalaya police said.

The alert issued by the criminal investigation department (CID) of Meghalaya police stated that “this advisory is to bring awareness about sextortion”.

“The victim is lured to share intimate images or perform sexual acts in front of camera,” the Meghalaya CID said.

It added: “The victim is (then) blackmailed and threatened to deposit money else his/her videos or images will be made viral.”

The Meghalaya CID in its advisory stated: “It is advised to follow these steps:

Avoid accepting friend requests from strangers.

Avoid intimate questions and sexual conversations and if at all such acts continue, terminate the chat.

Use webcam cover when not in use.

Avoid links forwarded by strangers.

Do not share details such as address and contact number.

Avoid browsing unknown websites.

Use a licenced anti-virus.

Avoid depositing money to suspected cyber criminals and contact police.

Many such threats are related to extortion.”

The Meghalaya CID has also released contact details for people to report any such matters.

“Get help from cyber helpline number – 1930. Visit your nearest police station for help. Or submit your complaint at – www.cybercrime.gov.in,” Meghalaya CID stated.