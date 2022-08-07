SHILLONG: The prestigious Lady Keane College in Shillong, Meghalaya has been asked to pay a sum of Rs 45 lakh as ‘property tax’.

Lady Keane College is one of the oldest and the first of the colleges in entire Northeast India.

The Shillong Cantonment Board has asked the college to pay the sum of Rs 45 lakh as a service charge as it is located on defence land.

“You are kindly requested to make necessary payment regarding the provisional service charges which have been calculated for the period w.e.f. 1.4.2022 to 31.3.2023 at an approximate amount of Rs 45,25,956/-,” an order stated.

“The number of service charges is worked out by the board on the guidelines issued on this behalf by the Govt. under Section 109 of the Cantonment Act 2006,” the order further read.

The Lady Keane College was established in 1935 and is now affiliated with the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya.

“This order is absurd. This college was established during the British rule in 1935. The college pre-dates the cantonment board itself,” Lady Keane College’s principal Khlur Mukhim said.