SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has stated that it will ensure that the prestigious Lady Keane College in Shillong functions without any pressure.

Meghalaya education minister Lahkmen Rymbui gave this assurance while responding to the property tax row surrounding the Lady Keane College in Shillong.

“The state government will ensure that the Lady Keane College functions without any pressure,” Meghalaya education minister Lahkmen Rymbui said.

Moreover, Rymbui said that principal of the Lady Keane College in Shillong informed him that the institution has “all records to prove that it is not in the cantonment area”.

Notably, the prestigious Lady Keane College in Shillong, Meghalaya was asked to pay a sum of Rs 45 lakh as “property tax” by the Shillong Cantonment Board.

The Shillong Cantonment Board asked the college to pay the sum of Rs 45 lakh as a service charge as it is “located on defence land”.

“You are kindly requested to make necessary payment regarding the provisional service charges which have been calculated for the period w.e.f. 1.4.2022 to 31.3.2023 at an approximate amount of Rs 45,25,956/-,” an order stated.

“The number of service charges is worked out by the board on the guidelines issued on this behalf by the Govt. under Section 109 of the Cantonment Act 2006,” the order further read.

Lady Keane College is one of the oldest and the first of the colleges in entire Northeast India.

The Lady Keane College was established in 1935 and is now affiliated with the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya.