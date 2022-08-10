Guwahati: The Guwahati Police has arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor in the Noonmati area of the city.

The man had allegedly committed the crime on Monday when the victim was alone at her home.

It has also been reported that the victim’s 10-year-old brother had seen the alleged crime but he fled as he was afraid.

However, later when the 6-year-old girl’s parents game back home, she told them about the incident.

The parents immediately approached the police and before the accused could make a run, the police nabbed him.

The person has been identified as Dwijen Ramchiyari.

The police have booked the accused under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).