DIBRUGARH: Around 900 workers, primarily from the Congress and NPP joined BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

The Congress and NPP workers joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh during public meeting at Kaimai village in Borduria Bogapani assembly constituency in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh BJP president and MLA Biyuram Waghe, state BJP vice-president Junti Singpho, general secretary Nalong Mize and a host of other leaders were present at the function.

It may mentioned that the Borduria Bogapani assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh is currently being represented by Wangling Lowangdong of the Congress party.

Lowangdong had defeated BJP candidate Jowang Hosai by a margin of just 97 votes in the last assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Arunachal Pradesh BJP chief Biyuram Waghe called upon the party workers to work for the betterment of the people of the state and also to take effective steps to generate awareness among the masses on the welfare schemes undertaken by the centre as well as the state government.

The Arunachal Pradesh BJP chief also called upon the newly joined party workers to work with dedication and ensure victory for BJP.

“The party workers should work dedicatedly for the people of the region and help people to know about the welfare schemes of the BJP. BJP has been working hard for the development of the region. We are committed to work for the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” Waghe stated.

He added, “People should chose a good leader for the development of their region. The party workers should work hard and help the BJP candidate to win the next election from this constituency.”

The Borduria Bogapani assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh has over 12,000 voters.