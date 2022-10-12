ITANAGAR: The state government of Arunachal Pradesh has requested the Centre to initiate a probe by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) into the APPSC paper leak row.

Several students and civil society organisations had been demanding a CBI probe into the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak incident.

Following immense pressure from different organisations the Arunachal Pradesh government has asked the Centre to initiate a CBI probe into the incident.

Arunachal Pradesh vigilance commissioner – Kaling Tayeng has written to the personnel and training department of the central government seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

“The case is serious in nature and investigation by local police reveals involvement of state government officials as well as possibility of interstate ramifications,” the letter stated.

It adds: “Therefore, you are requested to initiate necessary action for transfer of the instant case to CBI for further investigation by them.”

Notably, the total of 10 persons have been arrested by the Arunachal Pradesh police thus far in connection with the APPSC paper leak row.

Those arrested thus far also include APPSC deputy secretary and deputy controller of examinations – Taket Jerang.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh was recently rocked by a paper leak row during exams to recruit assistant engineers (civil).

The exams were conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).