DIBRUGARH: A joint operation was launched to nab the two absconding militants of NSCN (K) Niki Sumi faction, who shot dead a constable and injured another during the sensational jailbreak that took place at the Khonsa jail in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh police with the assistance of Assam Rifles and CRPF have launched a massive manhunt to nab the absconding militants.

The two militants identified as Roksen Homcha Lowang and Titpu Kitnya who were lodged at the Khonsa jail made a daring escape after snatching the AK-47 rifle of a guard and shooting him with the same service weapon.

The sentry on duty identified as constable Wangniam Bosai of the 1st IRBn (Indian Reserve Battalion) based in Khonsa later died of injuries on the way to the Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh.

Another constable suffered minor injuries during the scuffle.

“A massive joint operation of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF is currently underway in the area.

“We have sealed all the roads to Changlang, Longding and Assam. We are confident that the accused will be caught soon.

“The security of the Khonsa jail has also been beefed up following the incident.

“We are also investigating whether there were any kind of lapses which led to the unfortunate incident,” Tirap Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hento Karga said.

Security forces have started search operation, in villages where the two militants might take refuge.

Security has been beefed up in the along the Arunachal- Myanmar border.