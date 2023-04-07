GUWAHATI: As many as nine persons have been arrested by the police in Assam in connection with gang rape of a woman in Hajo town of the state.

This was informed by officials of the Assam police on Friday (April 07).

The alleged gang rape of the woman took place at Tapabari Char area of Hajo town in Assam.

The family of the victim had lodged a complaint on Tuesday (April 04).

The Assam police informed that the accused had lured the victim woman with job prospects.

However, she was instead gang raped later inside a car.

The prime accused in the case Altab was arrested by the Assam police on Thursday (April 06).

Altaf is a taxi driver by profession and hails from Baksa district in Assam.

The eight other aides of Altab, who were also allegedly involved in the crime have also been taken into custody.

Moreover, the Assam police has also seized the vehicle, which was used for the crime.

According to reports, the victim woman hails from Dhemaji district in Assam.