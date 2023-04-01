DIBRUGARH: A 60-year-old man has been absconding after allegedly raping a 10-year-old minor girl in Bordubi Gandhi Basti area under Doomdooma police station in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The accused has been absconding since March 29.

The accused identified as Shiva Prasad Sharma alias Somendra of Goipani Nepali village lured the minor girl with chocolate and took her to a tea garden located near the Doomdooma bypass at around 3 pm and then proceeded to raped her.

The girl who belongs to the tea community was later recovered by locals in a critical condition and was taken to the Tinsukia civil hospital by her family members where rape was confirmed.

“The accused has been absconding and efforts are on to nab him. He will be in our custody very soon,” a police official said.

Meanwhile members of the All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Union on Saturday met the officer-in-charge of Doomdooma police station Ashim Borah and sought quick action from the police in nabbing the accused.