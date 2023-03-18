Guwahati: Suspected leakage of gas at Assam Gas Company triggered panic in the Panitola area in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Saturday.

The villagers were left in fear and confusion as reportedly no action has been taken by the Assam Gas Company in connection with the incident so far.

Sources said that steps are being taken to control the situation.

The incident comes three years after the blowout at OIL well at Baghjan in May 2020. The well number-5 at Baghjan had been spewing gas uncontrollably since May 27, 2020, and caught fire on June 9 killing two OIL’s firefighters.

The Supreme Court in August 2021 proposed six new committees with four members each to review the Baghjan issue.

The locals of Baghjan had lodged an FIR against Oil India Limited (OIL) after an incident of gas condensate discharge was reported from an oil well in March this year.

It was reported that a technical glitch caused the gas leakage at a suction pipe on the surface level of the BGI well in Baghjan.

The residents of the area have urged the government to halt all drilling activities until safety measures are taken.