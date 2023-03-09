Guwahati: Following the leakage of gas condensate from an oil well, residents of Baghjan in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday filed an FIR against Oil India Ltd (OIL), police said.

Some local organizations have also lodged complaints with Tinsukia police against the public sector enterprise in addition to the residents.

Leakage of gas condensate from an oil well at Baghjan was reported on Wednesday. The incident triggered panic in the area.

A senior officer at OIL stated that a technical problem at a suction pipe on the surface level of the BGI well in Baghjan is what caused the gas release.

OIL PRO Bhairab Bhuyan said that the gas leaked as a result of a technical issue that was discovered as the well was being put up for production.

Technical experts instantly stopped the leak after closing the well, he added.

The government has been requested by locals to cease all drilling operations until safety measures are established in the area.

A massive fire had broken out at well number five of a plant at Baghjan on June 9, 2020; days after a major blowout took place on May 27.

The “blowout” occurred at a producing gas well number 5 of OIL, situated in close proximity to the Dibru-Saikhowa national park and the famous migratory bird habitat Maguri-Motapung Beel.

The fire claimed the lives of two firefighters and went on raging for months before it got doused.