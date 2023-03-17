North Lakhimpur: Kumud Rajkhowa, one of the prime accused in the Assam HSLC exam paper leak case surrendered on Friday afternoon at North Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station.

Rajkhowa, the Headmaster of Dafalakata High School in Lakhimpur district surrendered following a call by Assam Police DGP GP Singh.

Earlier on Thursday, police arrested another accused in the paper leak case in the Lakhimpur district.

Pranab Dutta, officer-in-charge of the Lohit-Khabolu High School examination centre in Lakhimpur district, was arrested while he tried to escape in a boat to Majuli.

According to CID of Assam Police, both Rajkhowa and Dutta are directly involved in leaking General Science and Assamese question papers for the ongoing HSLC Exam conducted by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA).

DGP GP Singh said that remnants of burnt question papers have been recovered from Dutta’s house and are being sent for forensic examination. He said Kumud Rajkhowa is a close associate of Dutta.

CID of Assam police has so far arrested 27 persons, including teachers and students, in the paper leak case.

After the leak of the question paper came to light, a police case was filed and the CID has been ordered to investigate the matter.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and SEBA officials especially Chairman RC Jain came under fire after the question papers of two subjects of the ongoing exams were leaked.

While the exam for the general science paper scheduled on March 13 was cancelled the previous night after handwritten papers were circulated on social media, the exam for MIL slated for March 18 was rescheduled on Friday.

Now, the exams for general science and MIL will be held on March 30 and April 1 respectively.