Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday announced that examinations of MIL and English subjects will be held on April 1st, 2023.

The examination was earlier announced to be held on March 18, 2023, following the paper leak.

Also read: HSLC paper leak: Assam Opposition demands resignation of Education minister Ranoj Pegu

”This is to notify to all concerned that in view of the ongoing Police Investigation regarding the leakage of the Question paper of the HSLC Examination 2025, and in order to avoid holding of examination of MIL subjects in a compromised situation, the Board of Secondary, Education, Assam has decided to reschedule the Examination of MIL/English (IL) subject earlier scheduled to be held on 18th March 2023.

The Examination of MIL/English (IL) subjects will now be held on 1st April 2023 from 9.00 am onwards in all the centres of the state of Assam,” an official order dated March 17, 2023 read.

Also read: Assam HSLC paper leak: Now Assamese paper cancelled, CM asks SEBA to reschedule exam

Pegu also took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement regarding rescheduled examination.