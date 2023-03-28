New Delhi: The Corporate Affairs Ministry has said that the Hindenburg report, which made allegations of fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation against the Adani Group, is with regard to listed companies of the Group which fall under the purview of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Monday that the Supreme Court is seized of the matter and has ordered an expert committee to look into the allegations.

He added that the committee has been directed to furnish its report before the Supreme Court within two months.

When asked about reports stating that the Adani Group has 126 companies registered to a single address in London, United Kingdom, Singh said that such matters do not fall within the domain of the Corporate Affairs Ministry.

The US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released the report in January.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies and said that it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.