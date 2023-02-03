Guwahati: At least three companies belonging to the Adani Group, including Adani Enterprises, have reportedly been placed under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework of the BSE and NSE.

The other two companies listed by the exchanges are Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under ASM include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close-to-close price variation, and price-earnings ratio.

Also Read: Bid to muffle Assam parliamentarian’s voice, minister seeks details of Ajit Bhuyan’s MP fund!

The ASM framework mandates a 50% or higher applicable rate of margin, subject to the maximum rate of margin being capped at 100%.

The exchanges have clarified that the inclusion of these companies in the ASM framework is purely on account of market surveillance and should not be taken as an adverse action against them.

Also Read: Assault on employee: Clamour for action against Assam IAS officer Varnali Deka gets louder

hares of Adani Enterprises fell by 26% on Thursday after the company announced that it will be cancelling its Rs 20,000 crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO).

Most of the other group firms also declined for the sixth consecutive day and 10 listed Adani Group companies have suffered a combined loss of over ? 8.76 lakh crore in the past six days.