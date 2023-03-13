Guwahati: Along with the rest of the country, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday, took out a ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ rally in Guwahati, to protest against the Central government’s silence over the Adani row.

The protestors, led by senior Congress leaders including the grand old party’s State President Bhupen Bora, Working President Rana Goswami, former cabinet minister Akon Bora, General Secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee besides other party workers and supporters, started their Raj Bhavan march from Dighalipukhuri but were stopped by the police midway.

Speaking to media persons, APCC Working President Rana Goswami said, “The BJP government only favours the business tycoons. The already rich are becoming richer and the poor battling poverty. Adani, Nirav Modi, and Vijay Mallya have defrauded several institutions of thousands of crore of rupees but the BJP-led NDA government has done nothing concrete to book.”

“Majority of these “scamsters” belongs to Gujarat and everybody knows whose blessings are with them. We demand that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Act soon and take stern action against these perpetrators and save the country, Goswami added.”

Several Congress workers, including a few senior Congress leaders, were detained by the police and taken to the nearby Latasil Police Station but released after an hour of detention.

The Congress has been demanding the saffron party to reply on its stand about the Adani row.

Business magnate Gautam Adani received a massive blow after his shares fell at the stock market after a US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg accused the Adani Group of ‘stock manipulation’ and ‘account fraud.’