GUWAHATI: At least three persons have lost their lives after consuming ‘poisonous’ mushrooms in Assam.

The incident has been reported from Merapani locality in Golaghat district of Assam.

Members of five families had consumed the ‘poisonous’ mushrooms, of which three died.

The three dead also include a two-year-old child, officials informed on Sunday (April 09).

The deceased persons have been identified as: Hemanta Barman (2) his mother Tarali Barman (23) and father Prafulla Barman (24).

All of them died at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in Jorhat district of Assam.

A total of 13 people from five families had consumed the ‘poisonous’ mushrooms.