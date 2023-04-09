Guwahati: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to send his address so that she could ‘courier his favourite biscuits’ to Sarma.

Hitting back at Assam chief minister Sarma after his ‘warning’ to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that they will meet in the ‘Court of Law’, Supriya Shrinate said in a tweet, “Himanta ‘Louis Berger’ Sarma, keep your empty threats to yourself. And send me your address – will courier your favourite biscuits to you.”

Himanta ‘Louis Berger’ Sarma, keep your empty threats to yourself.



And send me your address – will courier your favourite biscuits to you https://t.co/yY40X02TqM — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) April 8, 2023

The Twitter spat started between Congress and Himanta Biswa Sarma began after Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on Adani and ?20,000 crore.

Rahul Gandhi in a stinging tweet names five former Congress leaders–Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Anil Antony, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Of these five leaders, while Azad snapped decades-old ties with the Congress, Reddy, Antony, Scindia and Sarma jumped ship to the BJP.

Surpiya Shrinate’s reply comes in this context and made a reference to the Assam CM Sarma’s account of his meeting with Rahul Gandhi before he resigned from the Congress.

Before quitting the Congress party in August 2015, Sarma had a meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Recalling the meeting, Sarma later said biscuits from the same plate were given to the dog and were presented to the congress leaders.

Some Congress leaders at the meeting ate biscuits from the same plate from where Rahul Gandhi’s dog Pidi was also eating biscuits, Sarma had said.

Rahul Gandhi was playing with his dog without listening to the leaders.