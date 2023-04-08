GUWAHATI: Just minutes after the news broke that three Assam Congress MLAs have quit the party, one of the concerned legislator – Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha – has clarified that the trio are still in the Congress party.

Assam Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha clarified that he and two other party legislators from the state – Khaliluddin Majumdar and Mizbaul Islam Lahkar – are still part of the grand old party.

Purkayastha also said that the differences that emerged with the Assam Congress leadership led by state party president Bhupen Borah over the appointment of Karimganj district Congress chief have been sorted out.

“We are still in the Congress party. It’s true that we tendered our resignations, but they were not accepted,” said Assam Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha while speaking to reporters on Saturday (April 08).

Earlier, reports emerged that as many as three Assam Congress MLAs – Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Khaliluddin Majumdar and Mizbaul Islam Lahkar – have quit the party expressing dissatisfaction over the leadership of state party president Bhupen Borah.