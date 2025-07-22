Aizawl: Sitting Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator from Mizoram’s Dampa assembly constituency, Lalrintluanga Sailo, passed away at a hospital in Delhi on Monday. He was 65.

Family sources said the MNF leader died of complications from multiple ailments, including scrub typhus, around 9 pm on Monday.

The family flew him to Delhi on June 29 after he developed a fever, and doctors at Max Superspeciality Hospital began his treatment, they said.

Although his condition initially improved, it worsened on Sunday, and doctors placed him on ventilator support, they added. The authorities will bring his body to Aizawl on Tuesday.

Born in 1960, Sailo joined the MNF and went underground when the party launched its secessionist movement between 1966 and 1986.

He contested the 2018 state assembly elections and won from the Dampa constituency in Mamit district, defeating his nearest rival, Congress nominee Lalrobiaka, by 1,657 votes.

He retained the seat in the latest assembly polls held in November 2023.

Many state leaders, including Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Lalduhoma, expressed condolences over Sailo’s death.

The governor said he felt deeply saddened by the leader’s passing and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Singh expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pu Lalrintluanga Sailo, saying in a social media post that the leader’s dedicated contributions and tireless service to Mizoram and its people will be fondly remembered.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the news of Sailo’s sudden demise deeply shocked him. He praised Sailo as a hardworking leader, skilled orator, and capable debater.

He added that he had instructed officers and staff of Mizoram House in Delhi to extend all necessary assistance to Sailo’s wife and children in bringing his body back to Aizawl.

The chief minister also said that the state government will duly perform all official responsibilities in connection with the legislator’s passing.