Aizawl: Zoramthanga on Tuesday tendered resignation as the Mizo National Front (MNF) president after the party suffered a heavy defeat in the assembly polls in Mizoram on Monday.

In his resignation letter submitted to MNF senior vice president Tawnluia, Zoramthanga, who is the outgoing chief minister, said he took moral responsibility as party president for the party’s polls debacle in the state assembly polls.

“The MNF fails to win the state assembly polls. In this regard, I take moral responsibility as party chief. Considering that it is my obligation as the MNF president, I do hereby tender my resignation from the president post and kindly request you to accept the same,” the letter said.

Zoramthanga succeeded Laldenga as MNF president when the latter died in 1990.

The MNF national core committee and political affairs committee (PAC) will meet on Wednesday to decide whether or not to accept Zoramthanga’s resignation, according to MNF media cell general secretary Krosshnehzova.

In a major setback, the MNF, which has been in existence for more than 60 years, lost to the opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), which won 27 seats in the 40-member state assembly, according to poll results announced by the Election Commission on Monday.

MNF managed to secure only 10 seats, reducing its tally from 26 in the 2018 assembly polls.

Zoramthanga himself also lost his Aizawl East-I seat to ZPM vice president Lalthansanga by a margin of 2,101 votes.

The MNF had been in power for three terms between 1998-2008 and 2018-2023.